MTV continues its “anti-racism” crusade by collectively demonizing an entire group of people based on their skin color.

Share this video! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GIaWTSaoZ0M

SUBSCRIBE on YouTube:

Follow on Twitter: Follow @PrisonPlanet

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/paul.j.watson.71

*********************

Paul Joseph Watson is the editor at large of Infowars.com and Prison Planet.com.