Big Brother and the Ministry of Truth now want to patrol the internet and bust anyone who shares what the government considers false news stories.
Social networks will soon be required to create a task force to hunt down and track individual users accused of slander.
The “Fake News Police” Have Arrived!
Sites accused of 'fake news' may be fined up to half a million dollars in Germany
