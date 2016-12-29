Big Brother and the Ministry of Truth now want to patrol the internet and bust anyone who shares what the government considers false news stories.
Social networks will soon be required to create a task force to hunt down and track individual users accused of slander.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Americans Unimpressed with Obama's 'Legacy' UN Resolution

Americans Unimpressed with Obama’s ‘Legacy’ UN Resolution

Special Reports
Comments
Obama's Christmas Gift To America

Obama’s Christmas Gift To America

Special Reports
Comments

Will 2017 Be The Year Your Smart Home Is Hacked?

Special Reports
Comments

Media Elites Smear Trump With Russian Interference Lie

Special Reports
Comments

STOP! Obama’s Immigration Apocalypse

Special Reports
Comments

Comments