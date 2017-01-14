Sweden decided in 1975 to welcome immigration. Since 1975 violent crime in the country has increased by 300% and rape has increased by 1,472%.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called for no limits on incoming refugees. While British MP Owen Patterson estimates 3.6 million refugees will have entered Germany by 2020 and after receiving a German passport, refugees will be able to freely move around the EU.

And in France, 21st Century French culture is being replaced in some areas by seventh Century dogma. Despite this, New Year’s Eve “went off without any major incident,” the interior ministry insisted in a statement, adding that there were only “a few troubles with public order.”

In fact, police arrested 454 people over the night, 301 of whom were taken into custody. Although refugee numbers in France have swelled by 20%, deportations have dropped by 20%. It’s clear that the invasion has reached unsustainable levels. France is just one European example that there IS a war going on.

“Tolerant” Left Infatuated With Murderous Culture

