The fight we are in is unprecedented.

The emperor has no clothes, the establishment has no clothes, and there is a confirmation bias on the part of the public to believe the main stream media, but the media just says what the government wants.

Operation Mockingbird shows us that you do blend in the truth with your lies from time to time or else no one will believe you.

This is operation Mockingbird part two as the State Department is paying to propagandize the public.