The Pentagon Needs Its Own Google For All Its Data, Says Eric Schmidt

Image Credits: PROTechCrunch | Flickr.

The U.S. military needs an entirely new system for storing and managing data if front-line troops are to be able to find and act on information as easily as any of us can search Google, according to Eric Schmidt, executive chairman of Alphabet, legendary Google CEO, and chair of the Defense Innovation Advisory Board.

Schmidt also chairs the Pentagon’s Defense Innovation Advisory Board, a panel of technology giants that includes Jeff Bezos and Neil deGrasse Tyson. At the board’s meeting on Monday, Schmidt discussed the creation of a data storing and delivery system that sounds uncannily Google-esque.

The pitch came in the form of a new interim recommendation. (The board has voted to approve and forward its previous 11 recommendations.)

Though no individual board member contributes specific recommendations, Schmidt was clearly personally connected to this one. He explained that it rose from the group’s international discussions about future artificial intelligence capabilities and discussions with commanders across the U.S. military.

