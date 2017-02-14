The Real Reason General Flynn Was Forced to Resign

The resignation of General Flynn is part of an ongoing effort by the military-industrial complex to sabotage President Trump and re-assert control over foreign policy.

Flynn was backed into a corner after it was revealed that he had a conversation with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak back in December. This was seized upon because it could be spun to validate the otherwise completely baseless conspiracy theory that Russia “hacked the election” to help Trump defeat Hillary Clinton and that Flynn’s talk with Kislyak was a promise of payback.

In reality, Flynn’s conversation with Kislyak was merely the excuse that establishment neo-cons and neo-libs from both parties were desperately searching for. They wanted him gone from the very beginning. This was a deep state coup.

In essence, Flynn was merely exercising due diligence as incoming National Security Adviser by communicating with a prominent foreign official. However, the politicized intelligence community and the breathless, hysterical anti-Trump press demanded Flynn’s head on the basis that he had violated the Logan Act, even though that contention is shaky at best.

The mainstream media’s sudden concern for Flynn having potentially violated the Logan Act is interesting given that establishment politicians have been violating the Logan Act for decades by physically meeting with foreign officials at Bilderberg conferences, without a whimper of dissent from the press.

As Chris Buskirk explains, when Democrats met with Russian officials, it was also treated as no big deal.

“Recall that in 1984 Senator Ted Kennedy approached the Soviet government about aid in defeating Ronald Reagan’s reelection. He offered them diplomatic and arms control concessions if they would help install Walter Mondale in the White House. Not surprisingly, Kennedy gets a pass if not a conspiratorial wink of assent from the guardians of democracy in the press. Naturally, they assume all partisans work with foreign governments to achieve their electoral aims.”

The real reason for Flynn being forced out is that he represented a direct threat to the military industrial complex that was swept aside by Trump’s victory.

“The same people who brought us the failed wars for democracy in Iraq and Afghanistan, the implosion of Libya, the Syrian Civil War, the rise of ISIS, and the concomitant international refugee crisis want Flynn’s scalp so they can reassert some control,” writes Buskirk. “General Michael Flynn is a voice for change in American foreign policy—a change that the American people voted for when they elected Donald Trump. The campaign of half-baked allegations and innuendo is the latest battle in the Washington establishment’s insurgency against the President.”

There is currently a scorched earth effort underway to isolate Trump by purging his administration of people who truly believe in Trump’s vision of America first, replacing them with compromised Washington insiders and globalists – in other words – refilling the swamp.

This fifth column is comprised of politically partisan ‘black hats’ within the CIA and the NSA who are still incensed that Hillary Clinton lost.

Note how the controversy first emerged in the Washington Post and was leaked by then-Acting Attorney General Sally Yates, James Clapper and John Brennan under the guise of “alerting the White House”.

As the Conservative Treehouse notes, “The Washington Post is the official leak-outlet for the political arm of the CIA. And the most politicized of all agents ever inside the CIA was John Brennan – a black hat extraordinaire.”

Brennan and his deep state cohorts are heading up a divide and conquer strategy to drive wedges between Trump cabinet members while inserting their own people to sabotage the administration. This is why leaks designed to undermine Trump keep happening.

The real story here is why are there so many illegal leaks coming out of Washington? Will these leaks be happening as I deal on N.Korea etc? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 14, 2017

Neo-cons were also nervous about Flynn being influenced by his politically engaged son, Michael G. Flynn, who is an Infowars fan and wrote “obscene” tweets, according to CNN. A quick perusal of the tweets in question reveal them to be completely legitimate criticism of mainstream cultural race baiting.

The CNN piece also notes alarm at the fact that Flynn re-tweeted yours truly on a regular basis.

Flynn's son is a big fan of ours and regularly retweets me. Now General Flynn has been forced to resign. Interesting. ?? #FlynnResignation pic.twitter.com/MZDYrCg8hF — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) February 14, 2017

General Flynn was the number one target for deep state fifth columnists. His resignation represents the latest manifestation of the military industrial complex’s effort to undermine, delegitimize and sabotage the Trump administration in concert with the Democratic and Republican establishment along with the mainstream media.

