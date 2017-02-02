Decorated CIA veteran John Kiriakou led the team that caught the first al-Qaeda leader ever captured. He became the whistleblower who warned the nation about the CIA’s illegal torture practices. His experiences as a spy give us a glimpse into the culture of the CIA. He explains in detail the practice of waterboarding and its ethical, practical and legal consequences.

Kiriakou embodies the persevering struggle for liberty against political persecution. The torturers, the lawyers and the officials in the program never went to jail, but he did.

For those willing to stand for liberty in an “indefinite detention without trial” world, Kiriakou also provides tips on how to survive prison from his upcoming book: “DOING TIME LIKE A SPY: How the CIA Taught Me to Survive and Thrive in Prison.”

RELATED: Trump Kills Perfect Record Supporting Torture