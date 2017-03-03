The Strange Story of an Alleged Hacker Killed by Police

A hacker, a revolutionary, a racist crusader, a father, a husband, a university student, a son, and a friend: Sam Maloney was all of these things, depending on who you ask.

But the one person we can’t ask is Maloney himself, who was shot dead by police in his home in London, Ontario, during an early morning raid to seize his computer in December of last year. He allegedly fired a crossbow at officers, who were there to investigate the defacement of a local cinema’s website with a rambling, racist screed.

Today, Motherboard is telling Maloney’s story in the first episode of a new podcast: pluspluspodcast, which will tell stories from the perspective of journalists in the field. With narration by me, Jordan Pearson, production by Katie Jensen (formerly of Canadaland), and a slappin’ theme song courtesy of Toronto’s Paul Chin, Maloney’s story sets the tone for future installments.

I visited London in January and scoured the internet to speak with Maloney’s family, friends, collaborators, as well as his common law wife’s lawyer. Melissa Facciolo, Maloney’s wife, is facing criminal charges due to a 10-year weapons ban that was breached by the presence of the crossbow in the house.

