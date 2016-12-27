The United Nations Gets KRAUTHAMMERED: Trump Should ‘Turn It Into Condos’

Conservative pundit Charles Krauthammer launched a verbal assault against the United Nations on Fox News Monday evening.

Krauthammer claimed that the U.N. spends “more than half its time and energy and resources and bureaucracy trying to attack the only Jewish state on the planet, a tiny little spec, while genocide, mayhem, murder and terrorism is going on all over the world.”

“It’s an obsession that, to an outside observer, appears to be insane,” he continued. “Why are we doing this?”

The columnist argued the U.N. spends the other half of its resources “undermining the United States and democracy and our allies around the world.”

