Theresa May SMACKS DOWN Anti-Trump Socialist In Parliament [VIDEO]

British Prime Minister Theresa May is already defending President Donald Trump.

Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn went after Trump during the Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs) Feb. 1. He insisted that Trump has “incited hatred against Muslims” and pushed for May to withdraw the invitation for Trump to visit.

“President Trump has torn up international agreements on refugees, he’s threatened to dump international agreements on climate change, he’s praised the use of torture, he’s incited hatred against Muslims, he’s directly attacked women’s rights,” Corbyn said. “Just what more does President Trump have to do before the prime minister will listen to the 1.8 million people who’ve already called for his state visit invitation to be withdrawn?”

The room became raucous when May pointed out all the things Corbyn wouldn’t have been able to accomplish if he were prime minister.

