'These Are Merkel's Deaths!': German MEP Blames Chancellor For Refugee Terror Attack

One brave German patriot is speaking the truth.

From The Independent:

A eurosceptic German MEP has blamed Chancellor Angela Merkel for a lorry which ploughed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing nine people and injuring dozens of others.

“When will the German rule of law strike back?” tweeted Marcus Pretzell, an MEP for the right wing Alternative for Germany party. “When will this cursed hypocrisy end? It is Merkel’s dead!”

The message was sent just minutes after the apparent attack, but details have yet to be confirmed by the authorities.

Shocker: he was 100% right.

From the NY Post:

The driver of the big rig that barreled into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin on Monday — killing at least 12 people and injuring scores more — is a Pakistani refugee who arrived in Germany earlier this year, local reports say.

Sources told the German newspaper “Die Welt” that the suspected terror suspect came into the country on February 16, according to the Telegraph.

The man has been arrested in the past for minor criminal offences unrelated to terrorism, the sources said.

Another Berlin paper, Der Tagesspiegel, reported earlier that he was believed to be either Pakistani or Afghan.

Two senior German officials later confirmed to The Washington Post that the man was, in fact, believed to be a Pakistani national who arrived as an asylum seeker.

This is the entirely predictable result of mass Third World Muslim immigration.

It’s rather remarkable how the lying press has managed to convince most Germans being critical of Islamic terrorism and calling for mass deportations will only lead to more terrorism.

The end result is the endless flood will continue in perpetuity and while stuff is blowing up left and right and German women are being raped in the streets, no criticism of Muslims will be permitted.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Report: Obama Threatened Putin With WAR Over Election Hacking Conspiracy Theory

Report: Obama Threatened Putin With WAR Over Election Hacking Conspiracy Theory

World News
Comments
EU Pushes Gun Control in Response to Islamic Terrorism

EU Pushes Gun Control in Response to Islamic Terrorism

Infowars Exclusives
Comments

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes Works Double-Time To Make Berlin, Turkey Attacks NOT Seem Like Terrorism [VIDEO]

World News
Comments

Women in Vienna to get ‘anti-rape’ pocket alarms on New Year’s Eve

World News
Comments

Berlin market attack: Police searching for Tunisian man after finding ID in truck – reports

World News
Comments

Comments