Three Arrested In France For Plotting Suspected Islamic Terror Attack

French police arrested three would-be terrorists in Tuesday afternoon raids, as the city remains on high alert for potential terrorist attacks.

The raids targeted the suspects in three different locations. Two suspects were apprehended in Paris, while another was caught in the French city of Marseille.

Initial reports reviewed by BBC News indicate the suspects were arrested “as part of a preliminary investigation started in January on suspicion of leaving for Syria or committing an act in France.” French police also apprehended four would-be jihadis Friday in Montpellier — they had homemade explosives and were planning a terrorist attack on Feb 10.

Reports indicate one of the accused was a 16-year-old girl, along with three other men. BBC News, citing French media, reports the girl made an online video declaring her allegiance to the Islamic State.

Police found a partially assembled explosive device and reportedly believe the group was targeting a tourist site. Authorities were tipped off after the group purchased chemicals necessary to build an IED, the same type of explosives used in the November 2015 terrorist attacks.

Nearly 250 people have been killed in Islamic terror incidents in France since January 2015. The Paris attacks were also carried out by some terrorists who had received militant and explosive training with the Islamic State.