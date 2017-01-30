Times Journo Calls for Assassination of President Trump

Times columnist and author India Knight has called for the assassination of U.S. President, Donald J. Trump.

During a days-long invective against the newly inaugurated President, on Twitter in which Knight called Mr Trump a “moron”, “mad”, “needy”, and an “arse”, among other things, before telling him to “shut up”, she mused “the assassination is taking such a long time.”

Here's a screenshot for when @indiaknight deletes it and plays the victim. pic.twitter.com/vaZYaRKTo8 — Paul Joseph Watson (@PrisonPlanet) January 29, 2017

Knight’s attitude is directly in-line with the British media class, many of whom she has cheered on via Twitter over the last few days.

Watching the joint press conference held by Mr Trump and the British Prime Minister Theresa May, in which they heralded a rebooting of the Special Relationship between their two countries, Knight retweeted a post by Buzzfeed political editor Jim Waterstone which implied that the American Secret Service were so incompetent that they couldn’t understand the British conventional way of rendering dates into numerical format (day-month-year).

Another from fellow Times journalist Hugo Rifkind highlighted that the British press had use the question and answer session to call Trump a racist and a liar.

