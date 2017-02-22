Tonight: Alex Jones Leaks Globalists' Darkest Secrets on Reddit

Alex Jones will be broadcasting his Reddit AMA (Ask Me Anything) at 8PM CST Wednesday during Infowars’ 13 hour ‘Defense of Liberty’ broadcast.

Reddit users, who will be submitting their questions on ‘The_Donald‘ subreddit, will have their questions answered live on air.

Streams of the AMA will be broadcast on the Alex Jones YouTube Channel, the Alex Jones Facebook page and at Infowars.com/show.

In the meantime, tune in to the Defense of Liberty broadcast and help Infowars fight back against attacks on our funding.

Defense of Liberty YouTube Feed



Defense of Liberty Facebook Feed

Also watch Alex Jones’ last Reddit AMA from June 14th, 2016 in the video below:

Alex Jones June 2016 Reddit AMA

