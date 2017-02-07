Top Clinton Lawyer Joins Soros Super PAC to Stop Voter ID

The top lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign has joined a Soros-linked Super PAC to challenge Voter ID laws across the country.

Marc Elias, a partner at the D.C.-based Perkins Coie law firm and the head lawyer for Hillary Clinton’s failed presidential campaign, has joined the board of directors for Priorities USA Action, a Super PAC heavily funded by globalist billionaire George Soros.

Priorities USA Action will also absorb Every Citizen Counts, a nonprofit founded by Priorities USA Action chief strategist Guy Cecil dedicated to mobilizing African-American and Hispanic voters, as it shifts its efforts to challenging state Voter ID laws.

Led by Elias in his capacity as a partner with the Perkins Coie law firm, Every Citizen Counts spent $17 million on legal challenges to voting laws in North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and Wisconsin during the 2016 general election. The lawsuits were financially supported by Soros as well.

Priorities has also indicated their intent to build a database “that’s intended to serve as a one-stop inventory of restrictive voting measures which will be shared with other progressive organizations.”

“We need to take a clear and aggressive stand that we’re going to do everything we can,” said Cecil.

Priorities USA Action received nearly $157 million in contributions during the 2016 campaign, including three contributions totaling $9.5 million from George Soros; his son, Alexander, donated $1 million as well.

“Looking purely at his record of achievements in the 2016 cycle, this is not the best ‘get’ for Priorities USA,” said Logan Churchwell, a spokesman for the Public Interest Legal Foundation. “He took millions of Soros dollars to tilt at voter ID and early voting reform windmills in Virginia, Wisconsin, Ohio, and North Carolina and largely failed across the board.”

“He didn’t even shift public opinion.”

Soros’s support for legal challenges to laws making it more difficult to commit voter fraud are unsurprising given his stated goal of enlarging the electorate by 10 million people by 2018.

A 220-page guide detailing the plan from a 2014 meeting of the Open Society Foundation was among more than 2,500 documents released by DC Leaks in August, 2016.