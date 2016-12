Another day, another top executive leaves Twitter.

On Tuesday, the company’s chief technology executive Adam Messinger announced his departure. “After 5 years I’ve decided to leave Twitter and take some time off. Grateful to @jack for the opportunity and to my team for shipping,” Messinger tweeted.

Josh McFarland, the VP of Product, also announced he will leave the company in the spring to work for Greylock Partners, an investment firm.

