Top YouTuber PewDiePie Calls Out Mainstream Media's Declining Power

The most popular content creator on YouTube has called out the mainstream media’s declining influence and failing business model in a stunning rebuke.

PewDiePie, real name Felix Kjellberg, was the victim of a fake news onslaught earlier this month when the Wall Street Journal tried to smear him as an anti-Semite over Hitler jokes that appeared in some of his videos.

Perhaps the most ridiculous example was the claim that Kjellberg had performed a “sieg heil” salute when in actual fact he was simply pointing with his arm extended.

The WSJ approached Kjellberg’s sponsors before they even asked him to comment, leading Disney and YouTube to sever corporate ties with the Swede.

The rest of the media then piled on, hysterically claiming that Kjellberg was somehow creating an army of neo-nazis because of a handful of Hitler jokes.

The backlash to Kjellberg’s demonization by the mainstream media has been monumental and it continued today with a new PewDiePie video in which Kjellberg eviscerates the corporate press.

Kjellberg points out that the attack was motivated by the mainstream media’s fear at losing influence and money to independent content creators.

He highlights a graph from Gallup that illustrates how trust in media is dropping amongst younger people aged 18-49. Kjellberg also shows a Pew chart illustrating how newspaper ad revenue is cratering.

“So (the media) is losing influence and income,” says Kjellberg in the video. “I wonder who’s gaining that right now?”

The unified mainstream media attack on PewDiePie happened shortly after Kjellberg scaled back on making video game content and dipped his toe into real world issues.

The establishment is absolutely terrified of someone like PewDiePie red pilling his 53 million subscribers and giving them an insight into the media’s obsession with policing ideas and creating contrived narratives.

The demonization of PewDiePie and the resulting backlash encapsulates how the media and the establishment in general is in a blind panic about losing its monopoly on the ability to control public opinion.

