Trailer for 'racist' Netflix series Dear White People 'gets a million dislikes in just ONE day' - and sparks customer revolt

The trailer for a controversial new Netflix programme has sparked a fierce race row – losing the entertainment company numerous customers in the process.

More than 250,000 ‘dislikes’ were registered for the Dear White People preview on Friday, just 24 hours after it was officially uploaded to YouTube.

But the true scale of the discontent could be much higher after claims the online broadcaster deleted both a million views and 100,000 accompanying negative comments.

The 30-second clip opens with a collection of Caucasian stereotypes and the show’s African American protagonist, Samantha, hectoring students at the fictional Winchester University.

‘Dear white people,’ she says. ‘Here’s a list of acceptable Halloween costumes: pirate, slutty nurse, any of our first 43 presidents. Top of the list of unacceptable costumes: me.’

