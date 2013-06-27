Infowars.com

June 27, 2013



The Trayvon Martin murder case is not about justice. It’s an excuse for a lot of ignorant people to express their racist attitudes. Due to decades of political correctness promoted by the elite and inculcated through their cultural and educational programming system, emotionally charged racist violence is now acceptable and has been since at least the 1992 L.A. riots that claimed over 50 lives following the beating of Rodney King. If George Zimmerman is acquitted, there is the possibility of mob violence and riots with no shortage of violent thugs willing to participate, as demonstrated below.

Racist polarization, promoted in theatrical fashion by the corporate media, distracts people from the real cause of class and racial division — an economic and social system designed for exploitation and predation by a hereditary elite. If we are feeding on each other, if we perpetually with the passing of each generation fall victim to class and racial warfare, we will never recognize the real criminal class victimizing us all.

