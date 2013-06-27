Infowars.com
June 27, 2013

The Trayvon Martin murder case is not about justice. It’s an excuse for a lot of ignorant people to express their racist attitudes. Due to decades of political correctness promoted by the elite and inculcated through their cultural and educational programming system, emotionally charged racist violence is now acceptable and has been since at least the 1992 L.A. riots that claimed over 50 lives following the beating of Rodney King. If George Zimmerman is acquitted, there is the possibility of mob violence and riots with no shortage of violent thugs willing to participate, as demonstrated below.

Racist polarization, promoted in theatrical fashion by the corporate media, distracts people from the real cause of class and racial division — an economic and social system designed for exploitation and predation by a hereditary elite. If we are feeding on each other, if we perpetually with the passing of each generation fall victim to class and racial warfare, we will never recognize the real criminal class victimizing us all.

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

Trayvon Martin Fans Tweet Death Threats If George Zimmerman Is Found Not Guilty

(H/T: Weasel Zippers)

 


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Anger Games? – President Obama Year End Press Conference – 2:15pm EDT…

Anger Games? – President Obama Year End Press Conference – 2:15pm EDT…

U.S. News
Comments
Exclusive: Megyn Kelly Caught Fabricating Lies About Alex Jones

Exclusive: Megyn Kelly Caught Fabricating Lies About Alex Jones

U.S. News
Comments

The House Passes A Microchipping Law That Is Intended To Help Local Authorities Microchip Disabled People

U.S. News
Comments

Republican Elector Slams “Coup D’etat” Attempt to “Overturn a Fair and Legal Election”

U.S. News
Comments

Schwarzenegger Calls on Americans to ‘Stop Whining’ About Trump

U.S. News
Comments

Comments