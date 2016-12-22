Infowars reporter Millie Weaver stumbles upon a cynical critic of Infowars and Alex Jones and gets into a lively debate over fake news.

This opponent of Infowars, who believes fake news should be censored, attempts to discredit Infowars by claiming that Alex Jones has been caught lying.

When asked to site an exact time Alex Jones was caught lying he whipped out his handy dandy smart phone and simply did a google search then proceeded to read off the first articles he saw from various websites that lacked credibility.

He even went so far as to deliberately lie about a title in order to argue his invalid point.

He didn’t seem to see the irony in his sad attempts to lie about claims that Alex Jones had been caught lying.

All the while being a proponent of censoring Fake News.