Trudeau Tells Europeans: Trump ‘Gets Things Done’

Sounding like a voice from the President Donald Trump’s administration, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Thursday that he was impressed with Trump during their meeting this week in Washington.

“What I saw from the American president was a focus on getting things done for the people who supported him and who believe in him, while demonstrating that good relations with one’s neighbors is a great way of getting things done,” said Trudeau.

Trudeau was speaking at a news conference in Strasbourg, France along with the president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani. Tajani echoed Trudeau’s message of reassurance and suggested that Canada can play a special intermediary role between the U.S. and Europe because Monday’s Washington summit had “paved the way for better relations between European Union and the United States of America,” Tajani said.

“We want to work with the Americans. Over the next years, the Canadian work is very good for relations between us and America. It’s easier for the Canadians to speak to the Americans.”

