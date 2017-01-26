Trump Administration to Publish Weekly Crimes Committed by Illegal Aliens

The Trump administration will publish a list of crimes committed by illegal aliens in sanctuary cities weekly, according to an executive order released Wednesday.

“To better inform the public regarding the public safety threats associated with sanctuary jurisdictions, the Secretary shall utilize the Declined Detainer Outcome Report or its equivalent and, on a weekly basis, make public a comprehensive list of criminal actions committed by aliens and any jurisdiction that ignored or otherwise failed to honor any detainers with respect to such aliens,” the order reads.

The move will apply pressure to sanctuary cities: Local residents may be outraged when they learn that the gang member, drug trafficker, or the drunk driver that ruined lives is an illegal alien. It lets resistance movements to entrenched political establishments bloom across the country and will force politicians to be responsive.

