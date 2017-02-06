Trump: All Negative Polls Are Fake News

President Trump took to Twitter Monday morning to slam media coverage that cites negative polls, saying that such surveys are all ‘fake news’.

Trump claimed that most Americans actually want ‘border security’ and ‘extreme vetting’ despite what the media and oversampled opinion polls suggest.

Any negative polls are fake news, just like the CNN, ABC, NBC polls in the election. Sorry, people want border security and extreme vetting. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Trump went on to slam the media, saying it has a marginalization agenda.

I call my own shots, largely based on an accumulation of data, and everyone knows it. Some FAKE NEWS media, in order to marginalize, lies! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2017

Trump was most likely referring to a CNN/ORC poll released on Sunday which suggested that a majority of Americans oppose the President’s executive order to temporarily ban refugees from countries where extremism is rife.

CNN’s Brian Stelter believes that Trump must have watched CNN report on the poll, as it aired 30 minutes before the President began tweeting:

Another poll, commissioned by CBS and released Friday, claimed that more than half of Americans disagree with the travel restriction order. The survey also noted a sharp division along party lines on the issue.

The poll claimed that 51% of Americans disapprove of Trump’s immigration order, while 45 percent approve.

However, two polls released last week by Reuters and Rasmussen respectively, found the opposite. The Reuters survey claimed that a plurality of Americans, or 49%, “strongly” or “somewhat” agree with Trump’s order, while 41% disagree. The Rasmussen poll found that a majority approved of Trump’s order.

The President’s note about calling his own shots is a reference to previous ‘rigged’ polls being oversampled to engineer a specific outcome. Analysis of the CNN poll by Zero Hedge reveals that, yet again, the survey was ‘oversampled’.

“For some reason, CNN/ORC simply can’t seem to conduct a poll where the distribution of respondents mirrors the actual distribution of registered voters in the U.S.” Notes Zero Hedge.

“As you can see below, in the latest “oversample” farce, CNN decided that filling it’s poll with Democrats was becoming way too obvious and, as such, just decided that 45% of registered voters are suddenly independent.” the report adds, including the following graphic:

One poll that CNN probably will not be touting is a Gallup poll released today that finds most Americans do not want the press to be any harder on Trump, with a third believing that it has been unfairly critical.

Again, the split among party affiliation is stark.

“Nearly three in four Republicans (74 percent) say the media has been too tough on Trump. Democrats, on the other hand, are more divided, with 49 percent saying the media has not been tough enough and 40 percent saying its coverage has been about right,” noted Gallup.