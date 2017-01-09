Trump Already Creating More Jobs Than Obama

President-elect Donald Trump is set to save over a million US jobs since his election, beating Obama’s supposed 800,000 jobs saved since 2010.

Since Trump won, companies like Carrier, Ford, Softbank, US Steel, and now Alibaba have all pledged to collectively bring over a million jobs to the US, which surpasses Obama’s 800,000, a claim recently made by White House Press Secretary Josh Earnest.

In other words, Trump is on track to save more jobs than Obama has in two terms and he hasn’t even been sworn in yet.

Alibaba executive chairman Jack Ma and Trump recently had a “great meeting” discussing plans to create 1 million new US jobs over the next five years.

“We had a great meeting, and a great, great entrepreneur, one of the best in the world, and he loves this country, and he loves China,” Trump said from Trump Tower. “Jack and I are going to do some great things.”

“We’re focused on small business,” Ma added.

US Steel CEO Mario Longhi recently said that he’d also like to bring back thousands of US jobs.

“I’d be more than happy to bring back the employees we’ve been forced to lay off during that depressive period,” he said on CNBC. “There was a point in time in the past couple of years that I was having to hire more lawyers to try to interpret these new regulations than I was hiring…engineers. That doesn’t make sense.”

Ford also announced their plans to keep a Lincoln Navigator production plant in Kentucky rather than outsource it to Mexico.

“We are encouraged that President-elect Trump and the new Congress will pursue policies that will improve US competitiveness and make it possible to keep production of this vehicle here in the US,” Ford said in a statement.

It appears then that Trump not only beat Obama, but is also on track to become what he always said he would be once elected: “the greatest jobs President that God ever created.”