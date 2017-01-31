Trump Appoints Acting Director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement

President Donald Trump has replaced the former director of Immigration and Customs Enforcement with Thomas D. Homan, who will served as acting director until a permanent candidate can be appointed.

Homan is a veteran of law enforcement with over 33 years experience, and 30 years involvement in immigration capacities, most recently as executive associate director of enforcement and removal operations – a position he has held since 2013.

He succeeds Daniel Ragsdale, a holdover from the Obama administration.

Ragsdale’s dismissal comes under the radar, as the focus is on the firing of insubordinate acting attorney general, Sally Yates, who ordered attorneys at the Department of Justice to not defend President Trump’s ban on refugees entering the United States.

The Washington Post profiled Homan in 2016 in a piece that began, “Thomas Homan deports people. And he’s really good at it.”

“Homan is the Washington bureaucrat in charge of rounding up, detaining and kicking illegal immigrants out of the country. As Americans fight over whether the next president should build a wall on the Mexico border to keep migrants out or protect millions of them from deportation, Homan is actually hunting undocumented immigrants down right now, setting strategy for 8,000 officers on the front lines.”

General John Kelly, Secretary of Homeland Security, released the following statement on Homan’s appointment –

Today, the president appointed Mr. Thomas D. Homan acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Since 2013, Mr. Homan has served as the executive associate director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO). In this capacity, he led ICE’s efforts to identify, arrest, detain, and remove illegal aliens, including those who present a danger to national security or are a risk to public safety, as well as those who enter the United States illegally or otherwise undermine the integrity of our immigration laws and our border control efforts.

Mr. Homan is a 33-year veteran of law enforcement and has nearly 30 years of immigration enforcement experience. He has served as a police officer in New York; a U.S. Border Patrol agent; a special agent with the former U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service; as well as supervisory special agent and deputy assistant director for investigations at ICE. In 1999, Mr. Homan became the assistant district director for investigations (ADDI) in San Antonio, Texas, and three years later transferred to the ADDI position in Dallas, Texas.

Upon the creation of ICE, Mr. Homan was named as the assistant agent in charge in Dallas. In March 2009, Mr. Homan accepted the position of assistant director for enforcement within ERO at ICE headquarters and was subsequently promoted to deputy executive associate director of ERO.

Mr. Homan holds a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and received the Presidential Rank Award in 2015 for his exemplary leadership and extensive accomplishments in the area of immigration enforcement.

I am confident that he will continue to serve as a strong, effective leader for the men and women of ICE. I look forward to working alongside him to ensure that we enforce our immigration laws in the interior of the United States consistent with the national interest.

