Trump Asks Twitter followers if outgoing CIA boss John Brennan was behind Russian dirty dossier leak

Donald Trump has lashed out at outgoing CIA chief John Brennan, and questioned whether he was responsible for leaking the Russian dossier.

Brennan had earlier told the president-elect to watch what he says, suggesting he doesn’t understand the threats posed by Moscow.

But Trump fired back on Twitter on Sunday night. He wrote: ‘Was this the leaker of Fake News?’

The jab was a reference to a recent intelligence briefing that raised questions about Trump’s connections to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The CIA director said in an interview on Sunday morning on Fox News that Trump lacks ‘full appreciation and understanding’ of the implications of lifting sanctions on Russia.

