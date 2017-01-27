Trump Asks "What The Hell's Going In Chicago?" Gets One-Word Answer

After threatening to “send in The Feds” yesterday – after seeing the “carnage” in Chicago – President Trump asked (rhetorically) during his address to Congressional Republicans today, “what the hell is going in Chicago?” He received a surprising one-word answer that seemed to sum things up rather well…

“Democrats”…

while only time will tell how/if Trump will follow through on his campaign promises to crack down on rising violence in America’s inner-cities, we suspect any approach taken by the new administration will be a welcome change from the Obama administration’s parting efforts to delegitimize Chicago’s police force by effectively labeling it as a racist organization that the habitually resorts to the use of “deadly force” in violation of the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution.

They may have a point!

With 44 homicides already recorded, Chicago is on pace for 60 murders in the opening month of January which would exceed the two-decade record high set last year.