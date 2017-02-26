Trump calls on supporters to hold 'biggest ever rally'

President Donald Trump wants his supporters to counter the massive protests against his administration by staging a rally of their own.

The president tweeted on Saturday that a demonstration staged by his voters would be ‘the biggest of them all.’

‘Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally,’ Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Since taking office and enacting controversial measures, Trump has watched as thousands have taken to the streets in the United States and abroad to denounce him.

With the Academy Awards scheduled for Sunday, Hollywood has also waded into the political dispute.

Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox and Keegan Michael Key headlined a protest over Trump’s recent immigration orders.

