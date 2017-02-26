Trump calls on supporters to hold 'biggest ever rally'

President Donald Trump wants his supporters to counter the massive protests against his administration by staging a rally of their own.

Great optimism for future of U.S. business, AND JOBS, with the DOW having an 11th straight record close. Big tax & regulation cuts coming! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The media has not reported that the National Debt in my first month went down by $12 billion vs a $200 billion increase in Obama first mo. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally. It would be the biggest of them all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 25, 2017

The president tweeted on Saturday that a demonstration staged by his voters would be ‘the biggest of them all.’

‘Maybe the millions of people who voted to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN should have their own rally,’ Trump tweeted on Saturday.

Since taking office and enacting controversial measures, Trump has watched as thousands have taken to the streets in the United States and abroad to denounce him.

With the Academy Awards scheduled for Sunday, Hollywood has also waded into the political dispute.

Jodie Foster, Michael J. Fox and Keegan Michael Key headlined a protest over Trump’s recent immigration orders.

