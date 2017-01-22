Trump Calls Out Time Magazine For Fake News Story About Removing MLK Bust From Oval Office

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

President Donald Trump went after a Time Magazine reporter for spreading a rumor that the Martin Luther King Jr. bust had been removed from the Oval Office.

Trump said the reporter, Zeke Miller, couldn’t see the bust because a camera man was standing in front of it and immediately assumed it had been removed. Trump admonished the media in a speech at CIA headquarters Saturday for initially running with the story before issuing a retraction that he said did not get as much attention as the original story. He continued that he did bring back a bust of Winston Churchill to the Oval Office because he admires Churchill, and confirmed that British Prime Minister Theresa May would visit the U.S. shortly.

After Trump declared that “the media are the most dishonest human beings on earth,” and repeated his criticism, he was met with cheers and applause. Trump also took umbrage at the media’s frequent comparisons of his inaugural crowd to that of President Barack Obama’s 2009 address.

Miller apologized for spreading the news late Friday night in a series of tweets:

Miller was scolded that night by White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer, who tweeted a photo of the bust inside the oval office, along with an admonishment of the media’s frequent tweeting of stories before verifying facts.


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Video: Anti-Trump Crowd Cheers as Madonna Talks About Blowing Up White House

Video: Anti-Trump Crowd Cheers as Madonna Talks About Blowing Up White House

U.S. News
Comments
Billionaire George Soros has ties to more than 50 ‘partners’ of the Women’s March on Washington

Billionaire George Soros has ties to more than 50 ‘partners’ of the Women’s March on Washington

U.S. News
Comments

Video: This Deranged Anti-Trump Protester is the Weirdest Thing Ever

U.S. News
Comments

Women’s March Organizer Recently Met Ex-Hamas Operative, Has Family Ties To Terror Group

U.S. News
Comments

Photos: Anti-Trump Protester Displays ISIS Flag, Beheading Video

U.S. News
Comments

Comments