Trump: Civil Rights For Citizens Before Illegals

Image Credits: Drew Angerer/Getty Images.

President Trump said he will protect the civil rights of American citizens by cracking down on sanctuary cities and deporting criminal illegals.

“It’s time to restore the civil rights of Americans to protect their jobs, their hopes and their dreams for a much better future,” the president stated at the Joint Republican Issues Conference in Philadelphia, Penn., on Thursday. “Congress passed these [immigration] laws to serve our citizens and it’s about time those laws were properly enforced – they’re not enforced.”

“The hour of justice for the American worker has arrived.”

Border security is a serious, serious national security issue and problem, he added.

“A lack of security poses a substantial threat to the sovereignty and safety of the United States of America and its citizens,” the president stated.

President Trump also outlined some of the moves he’s already made this week.

“We’ve put in place the first steps of our immigration plan by ordering the immediate construction of our border wall, putting an end to catch and release, and expediting the removal of criminal aliens… this is so important to me: from day one I’ve said it, and I mean the immediate removal of criminal aliens – they’re going to be gone, fast,” the president said. “Also at long last, cracking down on sanctuary cities.”

