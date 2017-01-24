Trump Declares War on Ruling Elite

Two extreme, very polarized paradigms have emerged as President Donald Trump takes command of the White House.

After the shattered hopes and fraud perpetrated by America’s first black hope-exploiting president, Trump supporters naively believe they’ve elected their “great white hope” of a president who will “make America great again,” taking at face value his “America comes first” rhetoric.

Many see Trump as a modern day George Washington figure, leading Americans in their second revolution, fighting to take back their country from the globalists.

But Trump’s legions of supporters fail to realize that the entrenched power machine that appears to reluctantly and covertly be behind Trump’s ascendance at the same time opposing him at every turn is in fact the very same power elite that’s been backing his opponent all along – the Hillary-Obama-Bush DC establishment cabal.

Indeed the trumped up “establishment outsider” image that’s won Trump the presidency belies the fact that in actuality he is an establishment insider who until now just hasn’t held political office.

In stark contrast to the new president’s loyal constituency, the anti-Trump, “liberal-minded,” pro-Clinton-Soros-CIA minions’ world-view steadfastly insist that Donald Trump along with “partner-in-crime“ Vladimir Putin are the devil incarnate themselves.

To do an actual reset with Russia (unlike Obama’s fake one 8 years ago) and cease the neocons’ insane push for WWIII, within weeks President Trump will be meeting with Putin in Iceland’s capital.

Of course Trump haters will see this as “proof” the two were in cahoots all along to “steal” the election. Blindfolded morons will stay morons, always seeing what they want to see.

Meanwhile, America has never been this divided a nation since the War Between the States more than a century and a half ago.

With present battle lines so bitterly and fiercely drawn, the planetary rulers are once again laughing in their mansions over having so effectively divided and conquered Americans as their reliable go-to formula for strengthening their power and control over the masses, regardless of who occupies the White House, setting the stage for America’s second civil war and Europe’s counterpart.

Speculation amongst those following the money behind these two polarized political camps posit a Hatfield versus McCoy inner power struggle within the global elite currently taking place between the Clinton-Bush-Obama-Soros crowd backed by the Rothschild cartel and a Trump-Netanyahu/Sheldon Adelson-Kissinger-soft countercoup merger supported by the Rockefeller cabal, and that the real powerline story here might be the Rothschild versus the Rockefeller feud competing and vying for increased power and control at the expense of the other.

Yet this too is far more apt to just be more sleight of hand chicanery to project an illusion of difference between the Trump and Clinton camps. Bottom line – deep pocket money from both the Rothschild and Rockefeller dynasties have been funding both Hillary and Trump.

Even the West versus East showdown leading humanity towards World War III could secretly be the pre-plotted machinations between the Western oligarchs and the Eastern oligarchs. How much of this economic and geopolitical division is real or unreal is extremely difficult to determine and prove or disprove.

With elitist shills controlling both the mainstream media as well as much of the alternative media, deciphering actual truth becomes nearly impossible.

Perhaps one helpful method of seeking the truth can be conveniently found on the mainstream media’s “fake news” list that blacklists 200 actual alt news sites that ironically most closely approximate and consistently deliver the truth.

That said, the truth that we can sure of is that for well over a century the ruling elite has backed and promoted both sides to every major war it manufactures, just as it has selected, backed and promoted every two-party candidate who ends up its president, keyword being “its” president as no president over the last half century has clearly acted in the best interests of American citizens.

We’ve been living in an oligarchy where a handful of power brokers control the masses because they own and control virtually all the elected representatives who function on their explicit behalf rather than their constituent voters’ behalf. And sadly, it’s been operating this way in America for a very long time.

On January 20th Donald Trump opened his presidency with a fiery 16-minute inaugural address that in a nutshell encapsulated his 18-month campaign, spouting his populist rabble-rousing message. Having said that he himself would be writing his inauguration speech, in his first presidential oratorical display, in essence the brand new Commander-in-Chief just declared war against the ruling elite:

For too long, a small group in our nation’s capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have bore the cost. Washington flourished, but the people did not share in its wealth.

Donald Trump goes on to describe “mothers and children trapped in poverty in our inner cities, rusted out factories” across our nation, an education system depriving students “of all knowledge,” and “the crime and gangs and drugs” robbing “our country of so much unrealized potential. This American carnage stops right here and stops right now.” Trump follows with:

We are one nation, and their pain is our pain. Their dreams are our dreams, and their success will be our success. We share one heart, one home and one glorious destiny. The oath of office I take today is an oath of allegiance to all Americans.

Unlike his critics claiming that Trump failed to offer words that unify the divided nation, the president’s accurate observations of a nation in decline were followed immediately by statements reaching out to and inclusive of the millions of forgotten and downtrodden Americans who’ve been left behind by an ever-widening inequality gap that only benefits the wealthy class.

Yet the consensus review by mainstream media that vehemently opposes Trump responded predictably, calling it “combative,” “divisive,” “polarizing” and “gloomy.”

Answering millions of his liberal haters insisting from day one of his candidacy that Trump is nothing but a racist wannabe dictator who’ll rival Hitler’s coldblooded tyranny, the newly sworn-in president predicts:

A new national pride will stir ourselves, lift our sights and heal our divisions. It’s time to remember that old wisdom our soldiers will never forget – that whether we are black or brown or white, we all bleed the same red blood of patriots.

Rather than echoing the usual sentiments that past inaugural addresses customarily deliver, espousing the Politically Correct clichéd pretenses calling for mending the differences while repeatedly resorting to flowery references to America’s glorious past, Trump once again defied tradition, angrily fighting against status quo elitism.

But his contentious tone was clearly not directed at the American people, but limited to the Washington insiders, many of whom sat in the audience appearing uncomfortable hearing Trump directly attack them for nearly destroying America to make themselves and the rich richer and the rest of us poorer. In contrast, Trump stated:

That a nation exists to serve its citizens… We will no longer accept politicians who are all talk and no action, constantly complaining but never doing anything about it.

True to their heavily biased repulsion towards Trump, the mainstream presstitutes didn’t hesitate to trash Trump’s first presidential speech.

A day later on Saturday the new White House press secretary Sean Spicer held an impromptu first press conference to push back against the faulty inauguration day coverage, citing a false tweet claiming Trump removed a Martin Luther King bust from the Oval Office and the New York Times disputing the inauguration crowd size based on a White House tweeted photo.

Spicer said Trump is trying to unify the country but it requires fair reporting by the press that on his very first day was grossly lacking.

With the press and Trump sworn enemies prior to inauguration, the war will only become more volatile. And with Trump haters the dominant majority in the media and a thin-skinned reactionary for president, the fireworks have only just begun.

The mega media outlets all made certain to repeatedly emphasize that Trump suffers the lowest approval rating at 40% for any incoming president in history.

Ironically the three previous presidents who will go down in that same US history for nearly destroying America – Bill Clinton, Bush junior and Obama – all had approval ratings at their outset 20% or higher than Trump.

Obama, perhaps the worst president in history, entered the White House with a 79% approval.

And if this survey is anything like all those pre-election polls, it too is rigged as Trump is quick to point out.

MSM also focused on how near 70 Democratic Party politicians in symbolic protest refused to even attend the inaugural ceremony and how the attendance was roughly half of Obama’s 2009 inauguration.

The fake-stream press of course works in tandem with the fake Hollywood entertainment industry.

So the media went out of its way to feature each and every celebrity who publicly refused to perform at Trump’s big day commencement events.

On inauguration eve all the A-list celebs joined thousands of New Yorkers, Michael Moore and their mayor protesting outside Manhattan’s Trump Tower.

Receiving the most airtime were Trump’s opposition forces gathering in the Big Apple and the Washington Mall. The star-studded kickoff on Thursday night in New York had the likes of Madonna, Cher, Robert Deniro and their ringleader Michael Moore leading the counteroffensive charge with his “first 100 days of resistance,” designed to rain their propaganda woes on Trump’s parade. Moore lathered up the crowd warning that America has entered “a very dangerous” time after electing a “sociopath.”

Interesting to note that it’s the certifiable sociopath Obama whose agenda has been to plunge America into WWIII with Russia that all these anti-Trumpsters worship while the new president’s aim is to avert war against Putin as a potential life extinction event. But then these people conveniently overlook those small details.

Rather than ponder that reality, MSM “fake news” prefers to concentrate all eyes on the so-called resistance movement, endowed with $10 million of globalist regime changer George Soros money.

Never mind that the Soros hired anti-Trump leftist brigade turns violent, that’s what they’re paid to do. In Washington they again clashed and injured half-dozen police officers in riot gear that countered with pepper spray and concussion grenades.

When the Soros mercenaries weren’t blocking Air Force veterans from the inaugural ceremony, they were busy rioting as brick-throwing vandals shattering a number of storefront windows, setting fire to a limousine and causing extensive property damage that resulted in 217 arrests.

Those swept up in the turmoil and detained in Washington are apparently being held on felony riot charges punishable up to ten years in prison. Local police were joined by a deployment of National Guard units and Homeland Security.

It appears that police state under Obama remains police state under Trump. Additionally, 15 arrests were made in New Orleans after a couple of patrol car windows were smashed and two police officers were injured. Armed with bottles, rocks and bats the anti-Trump protesters showed their real colors.

This same violence was observed elsewhere, resulting in five arrests in Portland, Oregon and three in Oakland in addition to a man shot at a Seattle demonstration.

And while on Saturday the women’s multiple-city marches were being hyped up in the national press, Madonna was at it again, firing up the DC crowd with little Molotov cocktail gems like “I thought an awful lot about blowing up the White House” but luckily for the Donald she knows that “this won’t change anything.” Being a celebrity, she must have figured she could get away with threatening to kill the president of the United States. The Secret Service has taken her violent threat seriously and Madonna now finds herself under investigation. Officials claim a half million strong marched where Trump was sworn into office the day before. The so-called anti-Trump movement was touted as a worldwide event with “sister marches” taking place in 600 locations across America as well as in Myanmar, Sydney, Copenhagen, Berlin and Prague.

Meanwhile, receiving little MSM attention was the fact that women from a pro-life group that were originally a co-sponsor of Saturday’s “unity” march were banned from participation. Thus, those not sharing the same political dogma as the march organizers were expressly forbidden, leaving on full display the hypocritical inconsistency of practicing the very same exclusionary behavior attributed to Trump that supposedly was the very purpose of conducting the protest.

Obviously the inclusionary message within Trump’s speech was totally ignored by these same anti-Trump protesters and the mass media. It’s stunningly amazing how the “progressive-minded, so inclusive” left, always preaching unity while professing to be such staunch anti-globalists, anti-TPP, peace-loving anti-interventionists, yet on Soros cue they can turn dangerously violent, starting riots, and making threats to blow up the White House. Then they worship politicians like Obama and the Clintons who have pushed the globalist agenda more than any other American leaders in history. And now that we finally have a president committed to anti-globalism and non-interventionism, other than eliminating the terrorists that Obama and Hillary created, the progressive left is determined to take him down.

The last US president who exercised any real conscience and resolve to shake up the power establishment by acting in the best interests of the American people never made it past his first term in office. And the same criminal operation that took down JFK – key players within the CIA, the CFR and Kennedy administration including his own VP LBJ, those same shadow government rogue elements still remain alive and fully in power today. Case in point, that same CIA has bogusly charged Trump with colluding with Putin to overturn the election outcome, which has proven to be false. Yet sore-losing Democrats are still falsely claiming the lie in desperation to delegitimize and undermine the Trump presidency. And finally, the same CIA guilty of plotting and murdering JFK is still scheming and plotting the demise of President Donald J. Trump.

The very real prospect of Trump getting assassinated during his presidency has been repeatedly kept on the table, mostly couched in hypothetical terms behind barely contained wishful thinking by hordes of fake stream pundits and commentators representing the same crime cabal still in power. Not so veiled threats to Trump’s life have been brashly hyped repeatedly by all six oligarch owned and controlled mega media giants as well as Washington’s elite. Clearly many both in and out of the seats of power do want Trump dead.

Last February a New York Times columnist “joked” about ultimately halting Trump’s presidential campaign by assassination. Several weeks later conservative talk show host Glenn Beck threatened on the air to repeatedly “stab Trump.” Then in June just three months later a 20-year old British citizen actually did attempt to assassinate Trump, trying to pull a gun out a police officer’s holster at a Las Vegas rally. Ever since late 2015 when the inflammatory Trump emerged as the Republican frontrunner for good, aside from ongoing death threats from the left on social media, a rapper and a couple of GOP establishment strategists also joined the fray openly calling for Trump’s assassination apparently with complete impunity. But now that Trump’s president, all that has changed. Ask Madonna. Recently more assassination concerns have been voiced by conspiracy theorists surrounding Trump’s upcoming inauguration. As perhaps the most blatant anti-Trump mainstream fake news network, CNN has notoriously carried the assassination torch right up to inauguration day. It’s as if CNN and others like Madonna are subliminally planting the seed to incite other lame brains into MK Ultraviolent reaction to take down the 45th US president. And with so many mentally unstable individuals out there, and mind control techniques utilizing black ops electromagnetic weaponry, undoubtedly more attempts on Trump’s life are bound to be in store.

Another aging remnant linked to the Kennedy assassination is the still alive George H.W. Bush who, as a young Skull & Bones CIA operative, was photographed in front of the book depository building in Dallas the same day Kennedy was assassinated. And H.W.’s still alive war criminal son was observed still smirking, laughing and joking with his fellow cabalist war criminal cronies the Clintons and Obama at the inauguration, just prior to the one man who successfully thwarted the Bush-Clinton-Obama dynasty after near four decades, began outing them as traitors. Suddenly the smirk disappeared.

After opening his inaugural address lavishing compliments on Barack Obama for being so graciously helpful during the presidential transition, the just sworn in President Trump then proceeded to expose both Congress and all the attending former presidents for turning their backs on the American people, stopping just short of calling them America’s traitors from within, which of course they clearly are. Trump’s speech was his first shot across the bow as the brand new sheriff in town, directly blaming those in Washington for selling America out to foreign interests, selling off American workers to offshore foreign factories and globalist “free” trade deals, selling off America’s crumbling infrastructure to costly hegemonic wars overseas, selling off America’s national security AND citizens’ legal rights for Obama’s illegal permanent war that’s made us far less safe with an open border policy inviting terrorist cells to flourish on US soil, selling off and abandoning America’s poor and middle classes for military industrial security complex profit and greed, and selling America out to a globalized fake mass media. In his inauguration speech Trump laid out a plan to stop the bleeding and reverse the damage, reiterating all his campaign priorities as a nationalist, clearly opposing globalism as his enemy. To millions of long forgotten Americans viciously victimized by elitist rulers, his words came as music to their ears, reinforcing their belief that finally a president has arrived who’s once again looking out for them. Caution bears not getting your hopes up too high but simply holding Trump to his word.

Of course eight years ago after surviving eight painful years under Bush and Cheney’s reign of terror, Obama promised to end unwinnable foreign wars and deliver the most open and transparent presidency in US history that so captured and resonated with America’s hopes, was also welcomed as music to our ears. Soon enough though, we learned Obama’s domestic and foreign policies were pretty much the same as his predecessors and that voting a Democrat or a Republican into the White House really didn’t matter at all when the puppet in charge is never actually in charge. Like clockwork every eight years, America’s short-term memory forces us to relive the disillusioning nightmare of déjà vu all over again… that the new boss turns out to be same as the old boss simply because he’s never been the boss to begin with. The figurehead occupying the White House has always taken his marching orders directly from the ruling elite. Perhaps the globalist design to dumb down Americans has been so successful that we may never learn this critical history lesson, however harsh the consequences.

If Trump really does mean business and attempts to make good on his campaign promise to “drain the swamp,” finishing the job that JFK started by abolishing the CIA, Trump most definitely has his work cut out for him. Once he completes that task, he must move on to destroying destructive, enslaving monsters like the Federal Reserve, Homeland Security and the DEA, drastically reducing the self-serving cancerous bureaucracy and cronyism of ever-sprawling big government. In addition to gutting the feds’ fat, President Trump’s priorities must also include eliminating the parasitic glut of thousands of private contractors, bilking billions more from taxpayers. Trump must also normalize relations with Russia (as well with China and Iran), and in partnership as mentioned in his inaugural, eradicate the cabal’s proxy ally the terrorists “off the face of the earth.” Trump needs to revoke all the unconstitutionalObama executive orders as well as dismantle and repeal a number of Obama passed laws, including reinstating the Smith-Mundt Act to once again hold all the fake MSM accountable for propagating unlawful lies and false propaganda.

Perhaps more important than anything else, President Trump needs to restore the US Constitution as America’s rule of law and our government back to a democratic republic. Trump’s website promises he will honor and uphold our Constitution as taking his oath of office demands. That means he needs to immediately begin rolling back the totalitarian police state tyranny and invasive violation of our constitutional freedoms already demolished under the Bush-Obama regime. Finally, Trump built his entire campaign on the promise to jump start the lifeless national economy by creating massive employment opportunity for millions of under- and unemployed Americans, vowing to create 25 million jobs within the decade. He also says that he’ll entice many companies back to the US as well as resurrect our lost manufacturing base and shrinking middle class. A tall if not impossible order that again we need to hold him to the task.

Shortly after President Kennedy warned of the shadow government and made it known he was committed to a course of peace instead of war (calling for withdrawal of all US military advisors from Vietnam), eliminating the CIA (prior to it eliminating him) and signing Executive Order 11110 that threatened to cut the authority of the Federal Reserve banksters by returning responsibility of America’s money supply over to the US Treasury, President Kennedy was suddenly shot dead. On a parallel course, Trump insists that he will not go to war with Russia or interfere in other nations’ internal affairs, and last week he called NATO “obsolete,” a radical departure from the hyper-aggressive unipolar US foreign policy. He’s also made overtures to end the Federal Reserve and the CIA, all reminiscent of our last assassinated president. For Trump to avoid this same tragic fate and be victorious in thoroughly “draining the swamp,” he will need to move gradually, steadily and stealthily, exercising extreme prudence and caution while navigating the formidable economic and geopolitical minefield that his powerful enemies have laid before him.

The Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates that will tighten the wallets of already strapped Americans, 76% of whom are living one paycheck away from homelessness. Interest rates across the boards on housing mortgages as well as credit cards and bank loans will be going up significantly in 2017. The elite’s policy in recent years has been to kick the can down the road temporarily averting the impending financial crash, that is until after Trump becomes president. Last week’s Davos meeting agenda no doubt placed the final touches on the globalist timetable to implode the house of cards economy this year. Be prepared for the 3 plus cents worth on our dollar since the Federal Reserve took over in 1913 to shrink even further into oblivion as the financial crisis deepens, and the US dollar/petrodollar as international reserve currency slips into its death throes. Hyperinflation will kick in and soon enough the United States will likely be following the same gloomy path as countries like current Venezuela and Zimbabwe 15 years ago. By globalist design the currency demonetization occurring in Venezuela and India will be arriving soon in the US. After all, absolute NWO surveillance and control can best be attained only when living in a cashless society.

With the national debt soaring to near $20 trillion, when the SHTF, like in Cyprus and Austria, expect the likelihood of bail-ins where you wake up one day to find your personal life savings stolen out of your private bank account. Gas, energy and food prices will be rising and in a crisis, grocery shelves will quickly empty. Americans are pretty jumpy and jittery these days. When earlier this month a minor winter storm moved across the south and southeastern US, it caused public panic. If an actual major crisis suddenly hits, you can imagine the outcome. On hungry stomachs, civil unrest quickly turns to uncivilized violence that could sweep across the nation, especially in large urban areas. And of course now that we have a brand new president already on tenuous ground as the elite’s designated fall guy, President Trump will be blamed. Buckle up folks, 2017’s shaping up to be one hell of a bumpy ride. Stay alert and informed, be prepared for the worst, and hope for the best.