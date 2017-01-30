Trump Defends Refugee Order: "Nothing Nice About Searching For Terrorists"

President Trump took to Twitter Monday to defend his temporary migrant ban from 7 countries known to host radical Islamic terrorists who have stated their intention to use the refugee crisis to gain entry to the US.

Trump noted that the problems with the travel chaos at some airports are not because of fallout from the ban, but rather due to a Delta computer outage:

Only 109 people out of 325,000 were detained and held for questioning. Big problems at airports were caused by Delta computer outage,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump added that Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly has informed the President that “all is going well with very few problems”

Trump rounded off the second tweet with the words “MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN.”

protesters and the tears of Senator Schumer. Secretary Kelly said that all is going well with very few problems. MAKE AMERICA SAFE AGAIN! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The President issued a third announcement declaring that there is “nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country.”

Trump stated that he was carrying out policies he had promised during his campaign and urged detractors to “Study the world!”

There is nothing nice about searching for terrorists before they can enter our country. This was a big part of my campaign. Study the world! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

The President also defended the fact that the 90 day ban was not announced ahead of time, saying it would have provided advance warning to terrorists.

If the ban were announced with a one week notice, the "bad" would rush into our country during that week. A lot of bad "dudes" out there! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 30, 2017

Trump’s aides have praised the restraining order, which bars the admission of Syrian refugees and suspends travel to the United States from Syria, Iraq, Iran and four other countries.

One official told reporters “It really is a massive success story in terms of implementation on every single level.”

During a press briefing, the official who asked to remain anonymous, urged the media to stop “false, misleading, inaccurate, hyperventilating” coverage of the “fractional, marginal, minuscule percentage” of travelers who were “set aside for further questioning”.

While Democrats and former Obama administration officials have decried the policy, it has been noted that Trump is using an Obama administration law, the same Obama DHS policy, and has identified the same 7 countries for a 90-day visa suspension that were picked out by The Obama administration under the Terrorist Travel Prevention Act.