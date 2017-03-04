Trump demands an 'investigation' of Pelosi for 'lying' after photo reveals she met the Russian ambassador too - after saying she hadn't hours before

President Donald Trump forcefully went after both prongs of the Democratic congressional leadership, demanding investigations of both congressional Demoratic leaders after photos purported to show their own Russia ties.

It wasn’t immediately clear if the president was serious in his call for an investigation of his rivals. At the moment, it is his administration’s own contacts with Russia, and Russia’s alleged election hacking, that is the subject of investigations by the FBI and the House and Senate intelligence committees.

‘I hereby demand a second investigation, after Schumer, of Pelosi for her close ties to Russia, and lying about it,’ Trump tweeted Friday afternoon.

Earlier, Trump went after Senate Minority Leader Charles Schumer after a photo surfaced of Schumer and Russian President Vladimir Putin in 2003. The two pols were enjoying donuts during an event for the opening of a Russian-owned gas station in Manhattan.

