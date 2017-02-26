Trump: DNC chairman's race ‘rigged’

President Trump early Sunday tweeted that the race for Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman was “rigged.”

“Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!” Trump added.

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez on Saturday defeated Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) to become the next DNC chairman in a win for centrist Democrats.

The race, which split along establishment-grassroots lines, in many ways mirrored the divisive 2016 presidential primary between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Hillary Clinton.  

Read more

WATCH: People Love Trump Because He Is Real


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Trump calls on supporters to hold 'biggest ever rally'

Trump calls on supporters to hold ‘biggest ever rally’

U.S. News
Comments
Trump administration makes first tangible step to building border wall

Trump administration makes first tangible step to building border wall

U.S. News
Comments

President Trump Slams ‘Fake News’ Media at CPAC

U.S. News
Comments

Witchcraft To Hex Trump’s Populist Battle Cry

U.S. News
Comments

Starbucks Brand Crashes After Announcement of Plan to Hire 10,000 Muslim ‘Refugees’

U.S. News
Comments

Comments