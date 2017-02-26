Trump: DNC chairman's race ‘rigged’

President Trump early Sunday tweeted that the race for Democratic National Committee (DNC) chairman was “rigged.”

“Bernie’s guy, like Bernie himself, never had a chance. Clinton demanded Perez!” Trump added.

Former Labor Secretary Tom Perez on Saturday defeated Rep. Keith Ellison (D-Minn.) to become the next DNC chairman in a win for centrist Democrats.

The race, which split along establishment-grassroots lines, in many ways mirrored the divisive 2016 presidential primary between Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Hillary Clinton.

