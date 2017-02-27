Trump Drops Effort to Block Texas’ Voter ID Law

The Associated Press is reporting that the Trump Administration will be ending the federal government’s opposition to Texas’ photo voter identification law.

An attorney for a plaintiff organization said that the Trump administration told her that the federal government has no plan to challenge the Texas voter photo ID law, reported the AP. A representative of the Campaign Legal Center said on Monday that the plaintiffs challenging the voting law were told by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) that it will be filing legal documents to drop its opposition to the law. Danielle Lang of the Washington-based group was reported to call the move an “extraordinary disappointment.”

Texas Governor Greg Abbott took to Twitter to celebrate the decision.

It's a new day in D.C.

Texas deserves Voter ID just like other states already have & SCOTUS has approved. #txlege pic.twitter.com/rKRikTwOSx — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) February 27, 2017

The Public Interest Legal Foundation, a longstanding proponent of voter ID laws hailed the Trump DOJ’s decision in a statement released Monday.

