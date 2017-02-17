Trump Triggers Temper Tantrum From CNN's Tapper

CNN pundits were unable to suppress their outrage after President Trump’s marathon press conference in which he downgraded the floundering propaganda network from “fake news” to “very fake news.”

Jake Tapper exhibited a particularly high level of indignance during a panel discussion, at one point turning to the camera to deliver direct orders to the president to “stop whining and do your job.”

In the midst of accusing Trump of lying and sharing inaccurate information, Tapper rattled off an easily deconstructible whopper of his own.

“If you are a soldier in harm’s way right now; if you are a hungry child in Appalachia or the inner city; if you are an unemployed worker in a hollow shell of a steel town – that’s not a president who seemed rather focused on your particular needs and wants,” he said.

“If you are a soldier in harm’s way right now…”

During the presser, Trump addressed his team’s plans for a massive rebuilding effort of the depleted military and its weapons and tools, explaining that many of them are obsolete or non-operational.

Defense News reports “the U.S. Navy’s F/A-18 Hornet and Super Hornet strike fighters are the tip of the spear, embodying most of the fierce striking power of the aircraft carrier strike group.”

“But nearly two-thirds of the fleet’s strike fighters can’t fly — grounded because they’re either undergoing maintenance or simply waiting for parts or their turn in line on the aviation depot backlog.”

These problems emerged while Obama was president, who also purged the military of its best officers.

Trump also stressed multiple times that he would prefer to never have to use the U.S. military for combat during his presidency; in comparison, Obama was at war every day he was in office.

A Military.com survey taken just prior to the general election, comprised of active duty and reserve military personnel, revealed that they preferred Trump over Clinton by a 3-to-1 margin.

They must have realized that a vote for Hillary Clinton would be a vote for World War III.

“If you are a hungry child in Appalachia or the inner city…”

A map of Appalachia looks like this –

A 2016 electoral map of the Appalachia region, with counties Trump won in red, looks like this –

Barack Obama oversaw a 32% increase in Americans using food stamps, adding 10.7 million new hungry mouths to the rolls, while his wife Michelle took it upon herself to decimate the national school lunch standards – for children in Appalachia and the inner cities alike.

Trump discussed in-progress plans to begin the process of turning around deteriorating and crime-ridden inner cities, noting that an executive order on the issue is forthcoming.

He has addressed the dire situation facing American inner cities on many occasions, pledging to bring about a revolutionary approach to improving conditions and employment opportunities in the urban areas that have decayed tremendously under decades of failed and corrupt Democrat leadership.

“If you are an unemployed worker in a hollow shell of a steel town…”

Unemployed workers from hollow shells of steel towns only have Trump’s predecessors to blame. From Bill Clinton and NAFTA through Obama and the TPP, the globalist elite have done everything possible to suck the life out of the American manufacturing sector, and have been quite successful at doing so.

Trump dedicated large amounts of time to campaigning in the Rust Belt – while Hillary largely ignored it, and he completely dominated that region, breaking through the Democrat “Blue Wall” to take key states such as Pennsylvania, Michigan, and Minnesota.

“Powered by an energized white working-class who dot small towns across those states, a Republican wave swept across and crumbled that wall. Trump’s message on trade channeled a dissatisfaction with the de-industrialization that has changed the economy in the Rust Belt, and results show that it resonated on Tuesday evening,” wrote CNN, just three months ago.

As he noted in the presser, Trump demanded stipulations that only American steel be used in the new pipeline projects – Keystone XL and Dakota Access.

Additional good news for steel workers came in December, when U.S. Steel CEO, Mario Longhi, announced that he was planning to bring back up to 10,000 American jobs as a result of Trump’s victory, noting that during the Obama presidency, “I was having to hire more lawyers to try to interpret these new regulations than I was hiring… engineers. That doesn’t make any sense.”

Trump’s full press conference can be seen below.

Dan Lyman: Facebook | Twitter