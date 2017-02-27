After Bashing Trump, Self-Absorbed Celebs Award Wrong Winner at Oscars

The Hollywood elite invested their biggest night into relentlessly bashing the president, spreading fake news and worshipping at the altar of globalism, only to blow their pinnacle moment in a textbook illustration of the Trump Effect.

Warren Beatty took the stage with Faye Dunaway to announce the winner for “Best Picture,” where he predictably used the moment to virtue signal and make a final convoluted jab at Trump and the “deplorables” – before committing what is considered the biggest disaster in Oscars history.

“Our goal in politics is the same as our goal in art — and that’s to get to the truth,” he said. “[Movies] show us the increasing diversity in our community and a respect for diversity and freedom all over the world.”

Beatty opened the coveted envelope while struggling through his line in what seemed like a Hillary Clinton-esque display of cognitive fragility, “And the Academy Award for Best Picture goes to…”

Dunaway finished impatiently after a long pause, “La La Land.”

The cast and crew were halfway through their acceptance before a major error was discovered: the real winner was actually Moonlight – not La La Land.

Beatty and Dunaway had apparently been given the wrong envelope.

“Guys, I’m sorry, no – there’s a mistake,” announced La La Land producer, Jordan Horowitz, in the middle of fellow producer Fred Berger’s speech. “Moonlight – you guys won Best Picture. This is not a joke.”

Show host, Jimmy Kimmel, who whined about Trump from his opening monologue, came forward and attempted to smooth over the catastrophe, while proposing that “Best Picture” awards should be given out en masse – like participation trophies. One can only wonder how long it will be before this actually becomes Oscars policy.

La La Land had been heavily favored to win and boasted of 14 Oscar nominations, making it the most nominated movie in Academy Awards history, despite the fact that the film apparently has suffered backlash due to “accusations of the film’s racism and/or cultural appropriation,” according to Vox.

A poll conducted by the Drudge Report and Conservative Outfitters revealed that 96% of nearly 40,000 respondents planned to boycott the Oscars, knowing that it would be an incessant bash-fest of President Trump by the disconnected glitterati, rabid Marxists of all flavors, Sharia-supporting Islamists, propagandists, and their tearful admirers.

The Centre For Research On Globalization reports on the ‘White Helmets’: “Posing as both ‘rescuers’ of civilians trapped in alleged Syrian and Russian airstrikes, and ‘monitors’ reporting alleged ‘atrocities’ carried out against armed militants fighting the Syrian government, evidence has mounted that they are in fact accomplices with militant groups including listed terrorist organizations, as well as propagandists.”

Matt Drudge noted, “Most politically-drenched night in history of Hollywood. The commercials, the ABC promos, the standing ovations for anything and everything!”

Kimmel’s opening monologue can be seen below, where he lasted only 25 seconds before defaming Trump and his supporters by saying, “This is being watched live by millions of people in 225 countries that now hate us,” before going on to accuse Trump of being racist.

It is time for patriotic, anti-globalist Americans to #BoycottHollywood.

