TRUMP EFFECT: General Motors to Announce $1 Billion U.S. Investment

Image Credits: Wiki.

General Motors Co., facing pressure from President-elect Donald Trump to boost hiring, plans to announce on Tuesday it will invest $1 billion in U.S. plants over several years, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The largest U.S. automaker expects to add or retain 1,000 jobs at several existing facilities, said the person, who asked not to be identified because the matter is private. The investment announcement, which is being accelerated amid pressure from the president-elect, is related to building products that were in the works and approved before Trump won the election in November, the person said.

GM becomes just the latest automaker to announce U.S. factory investments in response to Trump. Rivals Ford Motor Co. and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV said this month they’ll spend on U.S. plants after Trump threatened for months to slap Mexico-built vehicles with a 35 percent import tax. Carmakers are eager to cooperate with the incoming administration as they prepare to ask for favors including weaker fuel economy rules and lower corporate taxes.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

German-based BAYER to add 3,000 jobs in US

German-based BAYER to add 3,000 jobs in US

Economy
Comments
Audit: Federal Government Remains on Unsustainable Fiscal Path

Audit: Federal Government Remains on Unsustainable Fiscal Path

Economy
Comments

Obama Pushes $111.2 BILLION In ‘Midnight’ Regs In 5 Days

Economy
Comments

WINNING: GM, Walmart, Amazon Announce New Jobs Ahead of Trump’s Inauguration

Economy
Comments

Banks Are Getting Battered

Economy
Comments

Comments