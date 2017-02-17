Trump: 'Fake media not happy’ with Press Conference

Image Credits: Mark Wilson/Getty Images.

President Trump on Friday tweeted Rush Limbaugh’s praise of his first full press conference as president, saying the “fake media” is not happy after Thursday’s headline-making White House event.

The day before, Trump denounced news reports about turmoil in his administration during a sprawling and at times pugnacious press conference that touched on topics ranging from increased reports of anti-Semitism to the departure of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I turn on the TV, open the newspapers, and I see stories of chaos,” Trump told reporters. “Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine.”

“Tomorrow, they will say, ‘Donald Trump rants and raves at the press,’” Trump added. “I’m not ranting and raving.”

