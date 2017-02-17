Trump: 'Fake media not happy’ with Press Conference

President Trump on Friday tweeted Rush Limbaugh’s praise of his first full press conference as president, saying the “fake media” is not happy after Thursday’s headline-making White House event.

Thank you for all of the nice statements on the Press Conference yesterday. Rush Limbaugh said one of greatest ever. Fake media not happy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 17, 2017

The day before, Trump denounced news reports about turmoil in his administration during a sprawling and at times pugnacious press conference that touched on topics ranging from increased reports of anti-Semitism to the departure of national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“I turn on the TV, open the newspapers, and I see stories of chaos,” Trump told reporters. “Chaos. Yet it is the exact opposite. This administration is running like a fine-tuned machine.”

“Tomorrow, they will say, ‘Donald Trump rants and raves at the press,’” Trump added. “I’m not ranting and raving.”

