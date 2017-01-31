Trump Fires Insubordinate Interim Attorney General

Image Credits: DOJ / Wiki.

President Donald Trump dismissed acting Attorney General Sally Yates on Monday night, after she ordered government lawyers not to defend his executive order on refugees.

In a brazen act of defiance that cost her the post, Yates said she could not enforce a policy that is not “wise or just.” Yates is an Obama-appointee who was serving as acting AG pending the confirmation of Sen. Jeff Sessions.

“The acting Attorney General, Sally Yates, has betrayed the Department of Justice by refusing to enforce a legal order designed to protect the citizens of the United States,” White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer’s office said in a statement. “This order was approved as to form and legality by the Department of Justice Office of Legal Counsel.”

“It is time to get serious about protecting our country. Calling for tougher vetting for individuals traveling from seven dangerous places is not extreme. It is reasonable and necessary to protect our country,” the statement added.


