Trump gets Green Light to Go after Hillary's Emails

A federal appeals court has opened the door for Donald Trump’s U.S. attorney general, which will be Sen. Jeff Sessions, R-Ala., if confirmed, to intervene in the case of Hillary Clinton’s use of an unsecured, private computer server in her home for classified information.

The decision from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia, in fact, says the law requires it.

The conclusion came in a lawsuit brought by Judicial Watch seeking to retrieve emails that were not released to the public.

Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said the courts “seem to be fed up with the Obama administration’s refusal to enforce the rule of law on the Clinton emails.”

“Today’s appeals court ruling rejects the Obama State Department’s excuses justifying its failure to ask the attorney general, as the law requires, to pursue the recovery of the Clinton emails,” he said. “This ruling means that the Trump Justice Department will have to decide if it wants to finally enforce the rule of law and try to retrieve all the emails Clinton and her aides unlawfully took with them when they left the State Department.”

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

'Can't eat here': Hawaii Café Riles Residents with Ban on Trump Voters

‘Can’t eat here’: Hawaii Café Riles Residents with Ban on Trump Voters

U.S. News
Comments
CNBC's John Harwood blames ‘white fear’ for Dem shrinkage under Obama

CNBC’s John Harwood blames ‘white fear’ for Dem shrinkage under Obama

U.S. News
Comments

Thomas Sowell’s Parting Wisdom in Farewell Column

U.S. News
Comments

Dean: Biggest Help To Dems Will be ‘Erratic’ Trump Scaring the ‘Hell’ Out of People

U.S. News
Comments

Obama Is An Arrogant Snot-Nosed Punk

U.S. News
Comments

Comments