Trump Has EPA Employees ‘Coming To Work In Tears’

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) employees are reportedly arriving at work in tears because of President Donald Trump.

An anonymous EPA communications career employee told Pro-Publica that “more than a few friends were ‘coming to work in tears’ each morning as they grappled with balancing the practical need to keep their jobs with their concerns for the issues they work on.”

The Trump administration allegedly instructed the EPA to freeze all grants for projects, research on global warming, air quality monitoring and education, and instructed employees not to discuss the spending freeze outside the agency, according to reports earlier this week.


