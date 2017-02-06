Trump Haters Now Want to Assassinate Tom Brady

After spearheading the Patriots’ amazing comeback victory in last night’s Super Bowl, Tom Brady became the target of Donald Trump haters on Twitter who flooded the social network to call for his assassination.

Leftists associate Trump with Tom Brady because Trump said he considered Brady to be a personal friend and has sided with the Patriots against NFL commissioner Roger Goodell.

As we highlighted earlier, many anti-Trump agitators blamed “white supremacy” for the Patriots’ victory, but others took it further.

Having made the game political before it even began, as soon as the turnaround began to happen after half time, leftists began tweeting violent threats leveled at Brady.

“If we assassinate Trump we get Pence but if we assassinate Brady we get the AFC back #MaketheAFCGreatAgain,” tweeted one.

“So who down ride with me to the Patriots Super Bowl parade and assassinate Brady in Boston?” asked another.

“Gonna assassinate brady who’s in,” added another Twitter user, whose profile shows an individual holding firearms.

A Miami tattoo artist posted on his Instagram page, “SHOOT BRADY IN THE FACE WITH A SHOTGUN.”

As you can see from the tweets below, one woman even thought Brady was more worthy of assassination than Adolf Hitler.

“Let’s put it this way if I had a gun with two bullets and I was in a room with hitler and Tom Brady I would shoot Brady twice,” she tweeted.

Another tolerant liberal wanted somebody to “shoot Brady in the knee caps”.

The Secret Service has been overwhelmed with violent threats targeting Trump and Vice President Mike Pence, but for Trump haters to call for Tom Brady to be killed represents a new level of hysteria.

When will the insanity end?

