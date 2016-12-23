Trump: I Don't Need Celebrities at Inauguration, Just 'the people'

President-elect Donald Trump called out “the so-called ‘A’ list” celebrities he says are looking to attend his inauguration in a tweet on Thursday, suggesting he wouldn’t want them there.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration,” Trump tweeted. “but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Few celebrities have confirmed publicly that they would not perform at Trump’s inauguration next month, although it seems Trump may be running into trouble booking entertainment less than a month out.

A publicist for Elton John told The New York Times last month that the singer “will NOT be performing” after a Trump transition team member claimed that he would be singing at the inauguration.

