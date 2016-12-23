Trump: I Don't Need Celebrities at Inauguration, Just 'the people'

Image Credits: Bastiaan Slabbers, Getty Images.

President-elect Donald Trump called out “the so-called ‘A’ list” celebrities he says are looking to attend his inauguration in a tweet on Thursday, suggesting he wouldn’t want them there.

“The so-called ‘A’ list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration,” Trump tweeted. “but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE!”

Few celebrities have confirmed publicly that they would not perform at Trump’s inauguration next month, although it seems Trump may be running into trouble booking entertainment less than a month out.

A publicist for Elton John told The New York Times last month that the singer “will NOT be performing” after a Trump transition team member claimed that he would be singing at the inauguration.

Read more


NEWSLETTER SIGN UP

Get the latest breaking news & specials from Alex Jones and the Infowars Crew.

Related Articles

Donald Trump Floats Boeing Proposal to Counter Lockheed Martin’s F-35

Donald Trump Floats Boeing Proposal to Counter Lockheed Martin’s F-35

U.S. News
Comments
Only Carter RSVPed Yes to Trump’s Inauguration

Only Carter RSVPed Yes to Trump’s Inauguration

U.S. News
Comments

Rand Paul Is Unhappy About Trump’s ‘Bilderberg’ Cabinet

U.S. News
Comments

Comedian on Ivanka Trump Incident: “I’m Happy She Was Harassed”

U.S. News
Comments

Liberals Blame The Victim For Ivanka Harassment On JetBlue Flight

U.S. News
Comments

Comments