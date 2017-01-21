Trump immediately signs executive order to 'ease the burden of Obamacare'

President Donald Trump wasted no time getting to work on Friday night, heading straight to the Oval Office where he signed his first executive orders since arriving at the White House.

He christened the Resolute Desk by signing an order to confirm General James Mattis as Secretary of Defense and another order to ‘ease the burden of Obamacare’.

He has already made changes to the Oval Office decor, swapping its formerly crimson drapes for gold curtains and putting back in its former place a bust of former British prime minister Winston Churchill.

Later, he attended three inaugural balls with the first lady before spending his first night at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue.

