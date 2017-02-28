Trump Invites Victims of Illegal Immigrant Crime as Guests for Speech to Congress

First lady Melania Trump will sit with the families of three people killed by illegal immigrants as her husband, President Trump, delivers his first address to a joint session of Congress Tuesday night.

The move seemed designed to counter the slew of Democrats who were hosting illegal immigrants as their guests, saying they wanted to put a human face on Mr. Trump’s deportation policies. Democrats even tapped an illegal immigrant “Dreamer” to deliver their party’s official Spanish language response to the president’s speech.

The dichotomy between valedictorians and felons in the illegal immigrant community has been on display over the last two years as Mr. Trump has tried to give the victims of illegal immigrant crime the same profile as the illegal immigrants themselves.

The White House said Mrs. Trump will host Jessica Davis and Susan Oliver, widows of detective and a sheriff’s deputy killed by an illegal immigrant who went on a shooting and car-jacking rampage in 2014. The man had been deported twice before but had sneaked back in.

