Trump Lays The Hammer Down On The Whining Globalist Pawns
Resonating with millions of Americans, Trump calls out the mainstream media... again
Jon Bowne | Infowars.com -
February 17, 2017
Comments
Trump responds to the media and takes shots at whoever is leaking information.
