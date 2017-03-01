Trump May 'be there for 8 years,' CNN's Van Jones Admits Following Joint Session

President Trump’s touching memorial for a fallen Navy Seal during his joint congressional address Tuesday is the kind of thing that will get him re-elected in 2020, commentator Van Jones told a CNN panel.

“He became President of the United States in that moment. Period,” Van Jones said, likely to the dismay of his “fake news” counterparts.

“There are a lot of people who have a lot of reasons to be frustrated with him, to be fearful of him, to be mad at him,” Jones stated following the president’s speech. “But that was one of the most extraordinary moments you have ever seen in American politics, period.”

The Democrat political analyst admitted the president’s approach could keep him in the White House until 2024:

And he did something extraordinary and for people who have been hoping that he would become unifying, hoping that he might find some way to become presidential, they should be happy with that moment.

For people who have been hoping that maybe he would remain a divisive cartoon, which he often finds a way to do, they should begin to become a little worried tonight, because that thing you just saw him do, if he finds a way to do that over and over again, he’s gonna be there for eight years.

During his address, the president asked congressmen to pay respects to widow Carryn Owens, whose husband William “Ryan” Owens died during a January 29, 2017 raid on an Al-Qaeda compound in Yemen.

“None are greater or braver than those who fight for America in uniform,” Trump said. “We are blessed to be joined tonight by Carryn Owens, the widow of a U.S. Navy Special Operator, Senior Chief William “Ryan” Owens. Ryan died as he lived: a warrior, and a hero –- battling against terrorism and securing our Nation.”

The president continued:

I just spoke to General Mattis, who reconfirmed that, and I quote, “Ryan was a part of a highly successful raid that generated large amounts of vital intelligence that will lead to many more victories in the future against our enemies.” Ryan’s legacy is etched into eternity. For as the Bible teaches us, there is no greater act of love than to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.

“Ryan laid down his life for his friends, for his country, and for our freedom –- we will never forget him,” Trump stated, before attendees broke into a loud, nearly two and a half minute standing ovation.

