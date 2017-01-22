Trump May Not Enforce Individual Health Insurance Mandate: Aide

The Trump administration may no longer enforce a rule requiring individual Americans to carry health insurance or pay a penalty if they do not, a senior White House official said on Sunday.

Speaking on ABC’s “This Week” program, Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president, said President Donald Trump “may stop enforcing the individual mandate.”

Separately, on CBS’ “Face the Nation” show, she reiterated Republican promises that no one would lose their health insurance under Obamacare while a replacement is being developed.

“For the 20 million who rely upon the Affordable Care Act in some form, they will not be without coverage during this transition time,” she said.

